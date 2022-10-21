Arunachal Pradesh: Military helicopter crashes near Tuting town
A rescue team has been sent to the site of the accident, which is not connected by road, authorities said.
A military helicopter crashed near the Tuting town of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, ANI reported.
The crash took place near the Migging village, which is located 25 kilometres away from Tuting in the Upper Siang district. The helicopter was reportedly an Advanced Light Helicopter.
The public relations office of the defence department at Guwahati said that a rescue team has been sent to the site of the accident, which is not connected by road.
On October 5, an Indian Army pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Saurabh Yadav, died after his Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district during a routine sortie.
