A military helicopter crashed near the Tuting town of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, ANI reported.

The crash took place near the Migging village, which is located 25 kilometres away from Tuting in the Upper Siang district. The helicopter was reportedly an Advanced Light Helicopter.

The public relations office of the defence department at Guwahati said that a rescue team has been sent to the site of the accident, which is not connected by road.

Received very disturbing news about Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MNdxtI7ZRq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 21, 2022

On October 5, an Indian Army pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Saurabh Yadav, died after his Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district during a routine sortie.

