Citizens violating traffic rules will not be penalised in Gujarat between October 21 to October 27, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday. He added that the decision has been taken in view of the Diwali festival.

આગામી તારીખ 27 ઓક્ટોબર સુધી જનતા પાસેથી કોઈ પ્રકારનો ટ્રાફિક દંડ નહીં વસૂલ કરવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.



નિર્ણય પ્રજા હિતમાં લેવાયો હોય જેનો ઉપયોગ કાયદાનો ભંગ કરવા માટે નહીં જો કોઈથી નિયમભંગ થાય તો ગુજરાત પોલીસ ફૂલ આપી નિયમભંગ ન કરવા સમજાવશે. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 21, 2022

“We have taken the decision, keeping in mind the hard-earned money of citizens that can be used to purchase small things during the festive season,” Sanghavi said. “Don’t use the decision to break the law.”

Sanghavi added that the Gujarat Police will persuade violators not to break the rules by giving flowers.

The announcement drew criticism from various quarters on social media.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary said that the move would endanger the lives of motorists.

“What rubbish is this!” Chaudhary said in a tweet. “Endangering lives of motorists for votes!! Is this why EC delayed polls so such ridiculous #revdi could be scattered?”

Congress MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani wrote: “Election can make you do many things!”

The Gujarat elections are expected to be held by the end of this year.

On October 14, the Election Commission announced dates for the Himachal Pradesh, but did not do so for Gujarat.

“We do not want the entire election process to continue for a very long period,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said as the reason behind the decision. “Announcement of multiple state polls leads to longer wait in the declaration of results for some.”