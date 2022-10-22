The Election Commission of India on Saturday asked the Gujarat chief secretary and director general pf police to explain why they have not submitted compliance reports on the transfer and posting of officials connected with the upcoming Assembly elections, The Hindu reported.

According to the rules, officers responsible for conducting of polls cannot be posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period and are transferred before elections.

“The Election Commission of India seeks an explanation from the Gujarat Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for not sending a compliance report for carrying out transfer postings of all the officers under the condition laid by the Commission,” the poll body said in the letter, according to ANI.

The Election Commission had written to the government on August 30 asking for a compliance report by September 30, according to The Hindu. The poll body then sent a reminder for the “urgent furnishing” of the compliance report on October 19.

The Gujarat elections are expected to be held by the end of this year. The term of the state Assembly ends on February 18

On October 14, the Election Commission announced dates for Himachal Pradesh, but did not do so for Gujarat.