Seven persons, including two minors, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on October 20, reported PTI.

The five men have been identified as Shivshankar Karji (22), Suren Devgan (20), Purni Devgan (19), Prakash Devgan (21) and Sima Sinku (19), reported the Hindustan Times. All of them are residents of villages surrounding the Old Chaibasa aerodrome where the incident took place. Two accused persons in the case are still at large.

On October 12, the police had detained 12 persons for interrogation after a Special Investigation Team profiled some youths in the surrounding villages based on inputs from local residents.

“The accused have confessed to their crime,” West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said. “As per the investigation, nine persons were involved in the crime. Two other accused have also been identified. Raids are on to arrest them.”

The accused men had allegedly stopped the woman and her boyfriend near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa town on October 20 evening. They then beat up the boyfriend and took the woman to a secluded spot where they allegedly raped her.

The men also robbed the woman of her mobile phone and wallet. The police have recovered the woman’s belongings from those arrested, reported PTI.