Rishi Sunak was assured of taking over the next prime minister of the United Kingdom as her rival Penny Mordaunt announced her withdrawal from the race minutes before nominations closed on Monday evening.

Soon after, Sunak was announced as the leader of the Conservative Party, reported BBC. Sunak will be first British Asian to become the prime minister of United Kingdom and the second person to be appointed to the post in less than two months.

Sunak, born to Indian immigrants, garnered the support of 193 MPs, while her Conservative Party rival Penny Mordaunt got the backing of only 26 MPs before she announced her withdrawal, according to the BBC.

Each candidate required support from at least 100 MPs to remain in the contest.

“These are unprecedented times,” Mordaunt said in a statement. “Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country...Rishi has my full support.”

Sunak’s appointment came after the ruling Conservative Party was forced to conduct another leadership contest following the resignation of Liz Truss on October 20.

Truss was criticised for her handling of the country’s economy and a rebellion within her own outfit about her authority. She remained in office for only 45 days.

On Sunday, Sunak’s position strengthened after former prime Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest saying that the country and the Conservative Party needed unity.

Ahead of Johnson’s announcement, Sunak had said that the United Kingdom faces a profound economic crisis. “I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country,” he had said in a statement.

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.



I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

The 42-year-old MP and the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had resigned as Britain’s finance minister on July 5.

He was among the contenders for the prime minister’s post after Johnson’s resignation in September as well. However, he was defeated by Truss.