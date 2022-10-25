India on Tuesday advised its citizens living in Ukraine to immediately leave the war-hit country by any available means.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said that the citizens can contact its officials for any guidance needed to reach the country’s border areas. The officials can be contacted at +380933559958, +380635917881 and +3806787455945, the embassy said.

It also provided details of border crossing points through neighbouring countries of Ukraine – Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, Poland and Romania

Last week, the embassy had urged Indians to avoid any travel to Ukraine and had urged any citizen, including students, in the country to evacuate immediately.

The advisory had came hours after Putin declared martial law in the four regions it had annexed last month from Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, describing its actions as a “special operation” to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine. However, Ukraine and several Western countries said this was a baseless pretext for a war of choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, the conflict has killed at least 6,374 persons as of October 24 in Ukraine. On the Russian side, 5,937 soldiers have died, according to the country’s military.