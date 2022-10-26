Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday formally took charge as the Congress president.

He was handed over the certificate of election at an event at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

The 80-year-old leader from Karnataka won the Congress presidential election against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on October 19. Kharge received 7,897 of the 9,385 votes polled, while Tharoor got 1,072 votes.

LIVE: Presentation of certificate of election to the newly elected Congress President Shri @kharge at AICC HQ. #CongressPresidentKharge https://t.co/8GeOvUSzaf — Congress (@INCIndia) October 26, 2022

The former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha is the first non-Gandhi president of the party in over two decades.

Kharge is also the third Dalit leader to become the Congress president in the party’s 138-year-old history. In 1962, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya was the first Dalit to become Congress president. Following the split of the Congress in 1969, Jagjivan Ram became president of the faction of Congress headed by Indira Gandhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kharge visited the memorials of former Congress leaders Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Jagjivan Ram to pay tributes to them.

After winning the election for the Congress chief’s post on October 19, Kharge had said that the party will unitedly fight against the “fascist forces” attacking the country’s institutions under the garb of communalism.

“We have to fight against these destructive forces,” Kharge said, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party. “We will have to fight from the streets to Parliament and booth-level workers will have struggle more.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that efforts were taken till the last minute to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party as he is the only one who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, according to ANI.

Gandhi had refused to contest the election, saying that he wanted a leader from outside the family to take over the post.

Gehlot, however, congratulated Kharge and promised to work to strengthen the party.