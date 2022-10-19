The Congress’ Central Election Authority on Wednesday started counting of votes for the post of the party’s president at its headquarters in Delhi, PTI reported.

Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are competing for the top post in the Congress. The winner will replace the longest-serving Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The election was held on October 17.

According to the Congress Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry, 9,500 out of 9,900 party delegates eligible to vote cast their ballots in the poll.

This was the first time in over 24 years that no member of the Gandhi family contested for the Congress’ top post. The last such occasion was in 1997, when Sitaram Kesri had emerged victorious against Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot.