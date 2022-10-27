The Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura claimed on Wednesday that allegations against a state minister’s son in an alleged gangrape case were politically motivated, The Indian Express reported.

On October 19, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a group of men at a three-storey building in Kumarghat town of Unakoti district. The police filed a first information report a day later.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress had alleged that the son of BJP leader and state Labour Minister Bhagaban Das was involved in the crime, and sought action against him.

However, on Wednesday, state Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the police did not find any involvement of the BJP leader’s son. He claimed that the Opposition parties were making the allegations due to vested interests.

Chowdhury also claimed that the state labour minister’s son had been out of town since October 10. “We aren’t like the erstwhile Left Front government, which used to compromise with crimes on women,” he asserted. “Our government works for empowerment of women.”

Chowdhury alleged that the Opposition was desperate as the BJP was engaging in several pro-people activities, such as providing subsidised ration and housing benefits.

“People are with the BJP and we shall surely return to power,” he said. “So, the Opposition is confusing the people and trying to take advantage.”

Meanwhile, Tripura Police Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said that six persons have been arrested in the case, according to The Indian Express. He said that according to preliminary investigations, the 16-year-old was lured by another girl to her friend’s rented house on October 19, where a party was going on.

The girl was later allegedly taken to a separate room, where she was offered a drink. The police said that it was not clear whether the drink was spiked, but that the complaint mentioned an allegation of gangrape.