India is committed to implementing the 1994 resolution of retrieving the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

“We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, we will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said while speaking at the Infantry Day function in Srinagar.

On February 22, 1994, Parliament had unanimously adopted a resolution, declaring that Pakistan must vacate parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation. The resolution had also called for Pakistan to vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir which they had occupied through aggression.

On Thursday, Singh accused Pakistan of committing atrocities against the residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

“The Pakistan government is sowing seeds of hatred in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and time is not far when people will resort to mass rebellion there,” Singh said. “People of Pakistan occupied Kashmir are being deprived of all basic rights and we are fully aware of it.”

The defence minister also alleged that some “so-called intellectuals” in the country often talk about human rights of militants or their aides when security forces carry out an investigation.

“Where does that concern for human rights go when those same militants attack our security forces, Army, or civilians,” Singh said. “Silence of such so-called intellectuals played a big role in the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir.