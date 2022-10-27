Two bags containing explosives found outside railway station in Jammu
Eighteen detonators and some wires were also recovered, the police said.
The Government Railway Police on Thursday said they found a bag containing two boxes of explosives at the railway station in Jammu, PTI reported.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Railways) Arif Rishu said 18 detonators and some wires were also recovered from the bag.
“Around 500 grams of wax-type material was packed in the box,” Rishu said, according to ANI. “[All the] material have been seized.”
The incident came nearly a month after two explosions took place in Udhampur town of the Union Territory.
The blasts took place inside two parked buses on the intervening night of September 28 and September 29. Two persons were injured.