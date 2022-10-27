The Government Railway Police on Thursday said they found a bag containing two boxes of explosives at the railway station in Jammu, PTI reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Railways) Arif Rishu said 18 detonators and some wires were also recovered from the bag.

We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized: SSP GRP Arif Rishu https://t.co/P8D6EX06aa pic.twitter.com/f6t2pezXy1 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

“Around 500 grams of wax-type material was packed in the box,” Rishu said, according to ANI. “[All the] material have been seized.”

The incident came nearly a month after two explosions took place in Udhampur town of the Union Territory.

The blasts took place inside two parked buses on the intervening night of September 28 and September 29. Two persons were injured.