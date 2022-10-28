The Delhi University on Thursday said that colleges and departments should not organise events without police permission and that such programmes should not be open to all.

The university issued the advisory two weeks after a group of men scaled the boundary walls of the city’s Miranda House college and allegedly harassed women students during a Diwali event.

The advisory by the Delhi University proctor’s office stated that entry at such events should be allowed only after registration.

“No event without prior permission of police should be organised or in case of emergency/lack of time, at least one day prior intimation should be given to the police station, Maurice Nagar,” the university said.

Colleges have also been advised to deploy volunteers during events or fests. The university also asked colleges to inform the police about the number of volunteers deployed.

Further, the university advised colleges and departments to obtain permissions from the departments of fire safety or electricity as required.

It said that if any of the guidelines are not followed, then the “college/department is solely responsible for any untoward incident.”

Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time. pic.twitter.com/UkMAuJZKVU — Sobhana (@sobhana__) October 15, 2022

Multiple videos shared on social media had shown men scaling the boundary wall and the college gate of Miranda House on October 14.

A student had alleged that the men cat-called, groped and shouted sexist slogans on the all-women’s college campus. They also reacted aggressively when the administration tried to prevent them from being on campus, the Women’s Development Cell of the college claimed.

The Delhi Police had said they have booked the men for trespassing based on videos shared on social media. Initially, the police had claimed that the men were prevented from entering the college and that the event was held peacefully.

Following the incident, Miranda House had banned open events without participants’ registrations.