The Union information technology ministry on Friday notified the setting up of Grievance Appellate Committees which will have control over content moderation decisions taken by social media platforms in India.

The decision to form such panels within the next three months was notified as an amendment to the new Information Technology Rules introduced by the Centre last year.

The setting up of the grievance committees effectively means that if users are not satisfied with the decision of a social platform on whether to remove or moderate any content, they could now file an appeal with the government.

Each Grievance Appellate Committee will consist of a chairperson and two whole time members appointed by the Centre, a gazette notification issued by the information technology ministry stated.

A notable provision is establishment of a Grievance Appellate Committee that is essentially a govt censorship body that would hear appeals against the decisions of social media platforms to remove content or not, thus making bureaucrats arbiters of our online free speech. (2/7) pic.twitter.com/LQRLsgHThn — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) October 28, 2022

How would the appellate committees function?

Social media users would first need to file an application with the grievance officer of the intermediary platform, who have been mandated to acknowledge the complaint within a day and resolve them within 15 days.

Complaints involving content that are allegedly obscene or pornographic, or threaten the unity and integrity of the country, need to be resolved within 72 hours, the notification stated.

Provided that the complaint in the nature of request for removal of information or communication link relating to obscene, pornographic content etc besides the content that threatens the unity and integrity of India shall be removed within seventy-two hours of such reporting pic.twitter.com/wittJj5XhX — The Leaflet (@TheLeaflet_in) October 28, 2022

However, if the user is not satisfied with the action taken by the social media platform, they can approach the government’s Grievance Appellate Committees. These committees will then resolve the matter within 30 days, the information technology ministry said.

The Grievance Appellate Committee can also take the assistance of “any person having requisite qualification, experience and expertise in the subject matter” while deciding on the appeals, the notification also said.

Concerns about the appellate committees

The setting up of the Grievance Appellate Committees has been in the making for a while now, and lawyers and rights activists have expressed concerns on how this could effectively give government officers the power to censor social media content.

Non-government organisation Internet Freedom Foundation, which advocates for digital rights said on Friday that the government’s move will “incentivise [social media] platforms to remove/suppress any speech unpalatable to the government”.

The body also cast apprehensions that the government-appointed committees could apply “opaque and arbitrary methods” while hearing the appeals.

Other concerns include:

Opaque and arbitrary methods of choosing appeals for their review



Further, while non-transparent decision making by social media platforms on decisions such as "deplatforming" users is concerning, the creation of a GAC is not the right approach. (4/7) — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) October 28, 2022

The new IT Rules

The new rules, notified in February 2021, constitute a set of sweeping regulations framed to regulate social media companies, streaming and digital news content, virtually bringing them, for the first time, under the ambit of government supervision.

For digital news media and video streaming platforms, the new rules provide a self-regulatory body and an inter-departmental committee wide-ranging punitive powers to “warn/censure/admonish/reprimand the publisher” or even censor content as they deem fit.

Several media outlets have challenged the new rules in courts. They have argued that the guidelines will allow the government to directly control their content.