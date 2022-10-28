A look at the top headlines of the day:

Elon Musk fires top Twitter officials, including CEO Parag Agrawal, after taking over: He also reportedly sacked the chief financial officer and head of legal affairs and policy. Centre notifies setting up of panels to oversee social media content moderation: The Grievance Appellate Committees, set to be formed in the next three months, will hear appeals from users challenging decision of social media companies to remove or moderate content on their platforms. Amit Malviya says he will file forgery, defamation, criminal conspiracy complaint against ‘The Wire’: The news website had claimed in an article, which has since been retracted, that the BJP leader holds privileges to get posts removed from Instagram. All forms of Naxalism, be it with guns or pens, have to be defeated, says PM Modi: The prime minister claimed several reforms introduced by his government have helped in maintaining a peaceful environment in the country. Eknath Shinde is incompetent, says Opposition after Gujarat gets Tata-Airbus project: The Maharashtra government has been facing criticism ever since Vedanta-Foxconn chose BJP-ruled Gujarat to set up its multi-billion semiconductor plant. Delhi HC made observations on Sharjeel Imam without hearing him in Umar Khalid bail plea, says his lawyer: In the order denying bail to Khalid, the Delhi HC mentioned Imam 17 times, and also referred to him as the “main conspirator” in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan disqualified as MLA after conviction in hate speech case: The Rampur Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh now stands vacant, the state’s Legislative Assembly secretariat said. Some NGOs misusing foreign funds for anti-national activities, religious conversions, says Amit Shah: He also alleged that some organisations were engaging in politically-motivated opposition to welfare schemes and were creating roadblocks in development. China imposes coronavirus-related lockdowns, restrictions across several cities: The measures were intensified after 1,321 new infections were reported on Thursday, the country’s highest tally in two weeks. Iran barred from attending Nobel Prize ceremony after Russia and Belarus: The decision was taken in view of the protests that broke out after the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of Iran’s religious police.