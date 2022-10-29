Members of Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal on Friday handed over a 24-year-old man to the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city after accusing him of “love jihad”, PTI reported.

Tannu Sharma, the convenor of the Bajrang Dal’s local unit, claimed that the man had booked a hotel room in the city’s Lasudia area with a fake identity card, and had lured a woman there with the “intention of love jihad”.

“Love jihad” is a conspiracy theory espoused by Hindutva activists, who allege that it involves Muslim men forcibly converting Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

On Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas said that the 24-year-old has been taken into custody for further investigation.