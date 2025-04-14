An allegedly illegal madrasa in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district was demolished “voluntarily” by its operators on Saturday, reported The Times of India.

Quoting unidentified administrative officials, the newspaper reported that the action was taken in light of the recent amendments to the Waqf Act.

The madrasa was said to have been functioning illegally for 30 years. The operators had reportedly been issued notices after complaints from Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief VD Sharma.

The operator claimed that he had initially secured permission for the madrasa from the gram panchayat. However, the area was later incorporated in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation, after which the structure was deemed illegal, according to The Times of India.

Unidentified officials told the newspaper that the madrasa had been constructed on government land.

A madrasa in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district was demolished on Saturday, becoming the first Muslim-owned structure to come under scrutiny under the newly implemented Waqf Amendment Act.



A waqf is a property dedicated to a religious, educational or charitable cause under Islamic law. Each state has a waqf board led by a legal entity that is vested with the power to acquire, hold and transfer property.

The recent changes to the law curb the authority of waqf boards and allow greater government control over them.

The 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill brought changes to 44 sections of the 1995 Waqf Act, including allowing non-Muslims on waqf boards, restricting property donations and changing how waqf tribunals function.

The legislation changes how waqf properties are determined. Earlier, properties donated through oral declarations or community customs were deemed waqf because of their continuous use by the Muslim community. However, after the amendments, Waqf boards are required to provide valid documents to claim a property. In case of disputes, the final decision will rest with the government.