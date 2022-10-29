The Delhi Police on Saturday filed an first information report against The Wire after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya in a complaint accused the news website of forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy for publishing articles claiming that social media website Instagram took down posts that he had flagged without review, ANI reported.

The BJP social media cell chief sought action against The Wire editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu as well as deputy editor Jahnavi Sen, the Foundation for Independent Journalism and other unknown persons for the offences of forgery, cheating, defamation and criminal conspiracy.

The Foundation for Independent Journalism is a non-profit organisation that publishes The Wire.

“This is not the first time the accused has published fake news,” he told the special commissioner of Delhi Police (Crime).

On Sunday, The Wire retracted the articles it had published about Meta, the parent company of Instagram. On Thursday, the news website apologised for publishing the articles and claimed that it had been deceived by a member of its investigative team.

Hours after the apology, Malviya had said that he would initiate civil and criminal cases against the news website. In a social media post on Friday evening, the BJP leader alleged that The Wire had deliberately involved his name and fabricated evidence in its articles.

In his statement, Malviya added that The Wire did not apologise to him even after retracting its story.

The Wire had responded to Malviya’s statement about taking legal action, saying that a publication could be misinformed on certain occasions.

The Wire had stressed that it spoke the truth after realising that it had been given fraudulent information by its source. The news website added that whether the source who gave the material for the article acted on his own or someone else’s behest will be subjected to the judicial process.

‘The Wire’ vs Meta controversy

The controversy started after on October 6, The Wire said that Instagram had deleted a satirical post showing a man worshipping a statue of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for violating the platform’s guidelines on “nudity and sexual content” even though the image did not depict any nudity.

The publication followed this up with a report on October 10 claiming that the post was taken down after a complaint by Malviya, the head of the BJP’s social media cell. The Wire report claimed that Malviya has special privileges through an Instagram programme called X-Check that ensures that any posts he reports are removed from the platform immediately, with “no questions asked”, even if they do not violate Meta’s rules.

On October 11, Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, said that The Wire’s report was based on false information. He said that X-Check system had “nothing to do with the ability to report posts”.

He also said that “posts in question were surfaced for review by automated systems, not humans” and that an internal report of Instagram cited by The Wire’s source “appears to be fabricated”.

Defending its report, The Wire published another article on October 11, with an image of an email allegedly sent by Stone on October 11 in which he rebuked some of his colleagues, asking them how the internal Instagram report “got leaked” and seeking more information on the matter.

The report also claimed that Stone had asked his colleagues to put Varadarajan and Sen on a “watchlist”.

Meta’s Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen claimed that the email, too, was fake.

After this, The Wire on October 15 said it had verified Stone’s email and produced more technical evidence to support its claims. But this was met with scepticism from technical experts.

The news website had also published an explanation of the technical process that it had followed while writing the articles, which cited redacted emails from two cybersecurity experts. However, both the experts later denied having been part of the process.