Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has created a buzz in Gujarat purely on the basis of advertisements and has no real support of the people.

“AAP [Aam Aadmi Party] is only in the air,” Gandhi said. “It has nothing on the ground. Congress is a solid party in Gujarat.”

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi's interaction with media in Kothur amid Telangana leg of the #BharatJodoYatra. https://t.co/VRJJQnUAL3 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

He also said there was a massive anti-incumbency against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and exuded confidence that the Congress will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly are due in December. However, the polling dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

During Monday’s interaction, Gandhi also refused to comment on the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city in which 132 persons have died.

“I don’t want to politicise this incident,” he said. “People have died here. It is disrespectful to politicise this incident so I’m not going to do this.”

The Congress leader also ruled out any possibility of a tie-up with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state.

“There is absolutely no possibility of any relationship between the TRS [Telangana Rashtra Samithi] and the Congress,” he said. “The corruption, the approach, the attitude of TRS is not acceptable to us. We are diametrically opposed to what they are doing.”