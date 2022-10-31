The central government might look into the colonial-era sedition law in the Winter Session of Parliament, Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court on Monday, reported ANI.

Venkataramani made the submission to a bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, which is hearing a batch of petitions seeking to scrap the sedition law.

“Something may happen in the next parliament session,” the attorney general told the bench, according to Live Law.

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with sedition, states that whoever “brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India” can be held to have committed the offence of sedition.

On May 11, the Supreme Court had put the sedition law in abeyance and requested state governments and the Centre to not file any new cases under the rule till it is re-examined.

On Monday, Venkataramani requested the court to grant more time to the Centre to take appropriate steps on the matter. The judges agreed to hear the case in the second week of January 2023.

Among the batch of petitions filed against the law, two have been filed by a former Army officer, Major General (Retired) SG Vombatkere, and the Editors Guild of India. The petitioners had argued that since the law is misused, it needs to be struck down.

Journalists, activists and political leaders have also filed petitions in the Supreme Court calling for the scrutiny of the law.