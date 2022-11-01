The toll in the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi has climbed to 141, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday, reported The Hindu.

Sanghavi also said that 170 persons have been rescued so far even as search operations continue to find the missing ones.

“Investigation has begun under the range IG [inspector general],” he said, adding that a high-level committee former by the chief minister has also begun its investigation into the collapse.

The colonial-era cable bridge on Machchu river had snapped on Sunday evening four days after it was reopened to the public and seven months after the start of renovation work.

“The bridge collapsed as too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other,” said a spokesperson of the Oreva Group, which was given the contract to manage the structure. However, the company has been accused of multiple lapses, including its alleged failure to get a fitness certificate from the municipality.

The police have arrested two managers of Oreva, two ticket clerks, two contractors and three security guards for negligence leading to the tragedy.

On Monday, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel defended the state government, saying that it had no role in the renovation and reopening of the bridge, reported ANI.

Patel said that the renovation was being handled by the Morbi administration.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar where he was briefed about rescue and relief operations.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minisiter Bhupendra Patel, Sanghavi, chief secretary and director general of police, along with other top officials from the state’s Home Department and disaster management body.