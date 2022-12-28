Three Indian-Americans drowned after they fell through ice while walking on a frozen lake in the United States’ Arizona state, the police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Monday at the Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County, Arizona.

“The missing men are located deceased and identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, and Gokul Mediseti, 47,” Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said. “The female victim has been identified as Haritha Muddana. The three victims resided in Chandler, Arizona, and are originally from India.”

Chandler is a suburb of the city of Phoenix in Arizona.

Emergency crews found Muddana’s body on Monday night, reported India Today. Officials said they took life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Muddana died at the scene.

They then continued to search for the other victims, who were found on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.