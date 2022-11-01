A Special Investigation Team of Andaman and Nicobar Police questioned former Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain for the third day on Monday in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, PTI reported, citing officials.

The woman had complained to the police on August 21 that Narain and another bureaucrat RL Rishi raped her in April and May. The first information report was filed on October 1 by the Port Blair Police.

On October 17, the Centre had suspended Narain with Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding strict action against the Indian Administrative Service officer.

A week later, the Calcutta High Court directed Narain to appear before the Special Investigation Team, nothing that the IAS officer had said he will cooperate with the investigation.

Narain, who was transferred from the islands to Delhi on July 21, was questioned by the Special Investigation Team on October 28 and October 29 too.

On Monday, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s women wing Mahila Morcha staged protests at the Police Lines, where Narain was being questioned. The protestors, holding black flags and placards, shouted slogans against the IAF officer.

“We are protesting such acts by senior bureaucrats in the islands,” said Sampa Banerjee, the Mahila Morcha chief in the Union Territory. “This is our fight to protect the dignity and respect of our local women. If found guilty, we demand stern action against all those named in the FIR. We demand an impartial probe into the matter by the SIT.”

Besides Narain, Rishi and a police inspector have been named in the first information report.

Narain is unlikely to leave Port Blair till November 4 as the airport on the island will remain shut from Tuesday due to runway repair works.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on November 4 hear the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Narain by the Delhi High Court, reported The Indian Express.