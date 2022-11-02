The Morbi Bar Association on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution asking its member advocates not to represent any of the accused person associated with the bridge collapse tragedy in the city, reported Live Law.

The colonial-era bridge on the Machchu river had snapped on October 30 evening, four days after it was reopened to the public following seven months of renovation. So far, 141 persons have been found dead.

The police have arrested two managers of Oreva Group – which was given the contract to manage the bridge – as well as two ticket clerks, two contractors and three security guards for negligence leading to the tragedy.

The bridge in Morbi municipality was given to the Oreva Group on contract for management for 15 years in March, local body chief Sandeepsinh Zala had said. The bridge was then shut down for renovation. Zala has alleged that bridge was reopened by the Oreva Group without the municipality giving it a fitness certificate.

Gujarat | Nine accused (of Oreva co.) in #MorbiBridgeCollapse have been arrested. Morbi Bar Association & Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution: AC Prajapati, sr adv, Morbi Bar Assn pic.twitter.com/CzZzy3OyAo — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

The state government has shrugged off responsibility with former Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Patel saying that it had no role in the renovation and reopening of the bridge. Patel added that the renovation was being handled by the Morbi administration.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday listed for November 14 a petition seeking to set up a judicial commission led by a retired judge to investigate the bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. The court will be hearing a public interest litigation by advocate Vishal Tiwari, that says that the accident showed negligence and utter failure of government authorities.

Meanwhile, the Rajkot Bar Association has also decided not to represent the accused persons.