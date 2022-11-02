Social activist Elaben Bhatt died on Wednesday at a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, The Indian Express reported. She was 89. Bhatt, who founded the Self-Employed Women’s Association was widely recognised as an advocate of women’s rights.

SEWA is one of the largest cooperatives working for women in India with over two million members in 18 states, according to The Hindu.

Bhatt was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay award in 1977, the Right Livelihood Award in 1984, and the Padma Bhushan in 1986.

Known as a follower of Gandhian principles, Bhatt was serving as the chairperson of the Sabarmati Ashram since 2016. She had also served as an MP in Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1989.

Several politicians and social activists condoled Bhatt’s death on Wednesday.

Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Bhatt as a pioneer of women’s rights.

“She devoted her life in empowering them [women] through grassroots entrepreneurship,” he wrote. “Her exceptional legacy shall always inspire”

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiu said he was shocked at the death of Bhatt. “She will long be remembered for her efforts to promote women empowerment, social service and education among the youth,” he wrote on Twitter.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader CR Paatil said that Bhatt remained a lifelong activist for the upliftment of women.

“Her services to make women self-reliant will always be an inspiration,” he said. “I pray that God may grant peace to her departed soul.”