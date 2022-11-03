Two men were stripped, paraded and whipped with a belt for allegedly selling beef in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, the police said on Wednesday, reported the Hindustan Times.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. However, Scroll.in could not verify the authenticity of the clip.

The police have arrested the two suspected beef sellers and allegedly recovered 33 kg meat from them.

The complaint against the two alleged vendors was registered by a man named Sumit Nayak on Wednesday, NDTV reported. According to the complaint, Narsingh Das (50) and Ramnivas Mehar (52) were riding a two-wheeler loaded with a white sack. When Nayak asked them about the contents of the sack, they replied that it contained beef, according to the complaint.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur claimed that Das and Mehar were planning to sell the beef and were arrested, the Hindustan Times reported. “We have booked them under relevant laws and sent them to jail on Wednesday,” Mathur said.

The two were produced in court on Wednesday, NDTV reported. The police have said that the recovered meat was examined by a veterinary doctor, but there are no details regarding the conclusive report.

The men who thrashed Das and Mehar, however, have not been booked.

Mathur said that the police have not received any complaint against the group of men, the Hindustan Times.

“And if the family members register a complaint, police will surely identify the man who was seen beating the accused in the video,” the superintendent of police added.