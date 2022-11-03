Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s lawyer on Thursday said that he does not want to represent his client because of a lack of communication between them, Live Law reported.

Mallya had fled India in March 2016 and has been living in the United Kingdom since then. The Indian government has been seeking to extradite him, so that can be tried for charges of fraud and money laundering.

He owes over Rs 9,000 crore in debts of his now-defunct company Kingfisher Airlines to a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India.

On Thursday, the court allowed Mallya’s lawyer EC Agarwala to follow the process for discharge from the liquor baron’s case. It also directed him to inform the court registry about Mallya’s email ID and current residential address.

In July, the Supreme Court had sentenced Mallya to four months in jail in a 2017 contempt of court case. The businessman was found guilty of transferring $40 million (Rs 331.63 crore) to his children in violation of the orders passed in a case about Kingfisher Airlines.

The court had then asked the government to take steps to secure Mallya’s presence in India.