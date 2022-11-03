Social media platform Meta on Thursday said that its India head Ajit Mohan has resigned from his post, Reuters reported.

In a statement, Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president, global business group at Meta, said that Mohan played an important role in shaping and scaling the company’s operations in India. “We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships,” she said.

Mohan was associated with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, for nearly four years. He had taken over the role of managing director and vice president of Facebook India in early 2019.

A report by TechCruch quoted two unidentified sources as saying that Mohan has agreed to join United States-based company Snap, which owns instant messaging app Snapchat.

Meanwhile, Manish Chopra will take over Mohan’s position at Meta, a company spokesperson said, according to Reuters. He currently holds the position of director and head of partnerships at Meta India.

Mohan’s resignation comes days after Meta was involved in a controversy in connection with a series of now-retracted articles that had been published by news website The Wire.

The articles had claimed that the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media cell, Amit Malviya, had special privileges through an Instagram programme called X-Check that ensured that any posts he reports are removed from the platform immediately, with “no questions asked”.

On October 27, The Wire apologised to its readers for its articles, and claimed that it had been deceived by a member of its investigative team.