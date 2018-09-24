Facebook on Monday appointed Hotstar Chief Executive Officer Ajit Mohan managing director and vice president of its India operations. Mohan will join Facebook early in 2019, Mint reported.

“India is one of the largest and most strategically important countries for Facebook,” David Fischer, vice president of business and marketing partnerships at the social media network, said. “As we think about what it will take to achieve our mission of bringing people together and building community, we know that investment in India is critical. Ajit’s depth of experience will help us to continue to have a positive impact in India across communities, organizations, businesses and with policymakers.”

Umang Bedi had resigned as managing director of Facebook India in 2017, after 15 months of service.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be joining Facebook early next year as the managing director for India,” Mohan said on his appointment. “I look forward to championing India in Facebook, to helping accelerate the country’s big leapfrog in technology, and to building deep and meaningful communities across the country.”