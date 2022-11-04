The Madras High Court on Friday allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to carry out marches at 44 out of the 50 places in Tamil Nadu for which it had sought permission, Live Law reported.

The marches are slated to be held on November 6.

The organisation had approached the court a day after the Tamil Nadu Police had granted permission for only three places citing security concerns due to the blast in Coimbatore on October 23 and the heavy rainfall in the state.

On Friday, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said that he has gone through a report presented in a sealed cover by the Tamil Nadu Police and found that there were no security risks apart from some scattered incidents that disturbed law and order in the state.

“I have gone through the sealed cover report and have not found anything,” Justice Ilanthiraiyan said, according to Bar and Bench. “I only found some scattered instances here and there that pertain to recent times. How is any of this connected to the Coimbatore blast?”

Justice Ilanthiraiyan added that he found “some material” in six places – Nagercoil, Coimbatore city, Pollachi, Tirupur, Palladam, and Arumani – and therefore refused permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh there.

He, however, added that the organisation has the liberty to approach the state police to hold rallies in the six places from February.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had first sought permission to hold rallies in the state on October 2 but was denied by the police.

At the time, the Tamil Nadu government had cited the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India and had said that the law and order situation in the state was not conducive for holding marches.