A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, Bar and Bench reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that prima facie findings indicate that Hussain conspired to engage in money laundering and the proceeds generated from the crime were used in the riots.

“I am of the view that there is sufficient material on record, prima facie, creating grave suspicion against the accused for framing charges against him and to proceed further with the trial,” Justice Rawat said, according to PTI.

Hussain is booked under various charges, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in three separate cases in connection with the violence in Delhi in February 2020. The violence claimed 53 lives and hundreds were injured. The majority of those killed were Muslims.

On October 14, Hussain, along with six others, was charged with rioting and murder in one of the cases related to the riots. Prior to this, he was charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, mischief causing damage, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the property, and dacoity in another case on May 6.

The present case by the Enforcement Directorate is also based on one of the first information reports registered against Hussain by the Delhi Police.

During Friday’s hearing, besides framing charges against Hussain, the court also dismissed his plea for statutory bail, reported PTI.

“I am of the opinion that there is no merit in the bail application,” judge Rawat said in his order.