The Delhi Police on Wednesday booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in a case related to violence in the city in February, which killed at least 53 people and injured hundreds, PTI reported.

On February 27, the Delhi Police had charged the councillor with murder, rioting and arson during the violence between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Hussain is an accused in the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Sharma’s body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh locality. He was returning home on February 25 when he was allegedly stoned and beaten to death.

The Aam Aadmi Party had first defended Hussain but later suspended him. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased officer’s family. Hussain has rejected the charges against him.

According to advocate Akram Khan, representing one of the accused in the Delhi violence case, the police also arrested Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and activist Khalid Saifi on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the police had booked former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid and Jamia Millia Islamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar under the UAPA.

Haider and Zargar, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in February, are in judicial custody. Zargar is the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, while Haider is a member of the panel. Haider, a PhD student, is also the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s youth wing in Delhi.

The police claimed in the first information report against the trio that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and the two others. The students were also booked for sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting.