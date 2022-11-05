The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Saturday cancelled all its 50 rallies in Tamil Nadu, a day after the Madras High Court granted permission to hold 44 of them, PTI reported.

RSS’ South Zone President R Vanniarajan said that the court’s condition that the events be held in an indoor stadium or within four walls was not acceptable to the organisation.

“Route marches happen in the open in Kashmir, West Bengal, Kerala and other places,” Vanniarajan said, according to NDTV. “We will appeal against this order”.

The Madras High Court on Thursday had allowed the organisation to carry out marches at 44 out of the 50 places in Tamil Nadu for which it had sought permission.

RSS had moved the court a day after the Tamil Nadu Police granted permission to hold the marches at only three places citing security concerns due to the blast in Coimbatore on October 23, and heavy rainfall in the state.

A bench of Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan had said in a sealed cover report presented by the Tamil Nadu Police, he found there were no security risks apart from some scattered incidents that disturbed law and order in the state.

He then allowed the RSS to carry out its procession in 44 places but refused the permission in six places – Nagercoil, Coimbatore city, Pollachi, Tirupur, Palladam, and Arumani.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan also directed the RSS to ensure that nobody should speak ill of any individual, caste and religion during the programme, according to PTI.

“They should also not indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and the integrity of the country,” Justice Ilanthiraiyan had said in the order. “The participants shall not bring any stick, lathi or weapon that may cause injury to anyone.”

The RSS had first sought permission to hold rallies in the state on October 2 but was denied by the police.

At the time, the Tamil Nadu government had cited the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India and had said that the law and order situation in the state was not conducive for holding marches.