A close aide of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manisha Sisodia on Monday moved a Central Bureau of Investigation court offering to become an approver in the Delhi liquor policy case, reported The Indian Express.

Businessman Dinesh Arora, who is an accused in the case along with Sisodia, moved an application before Special Judge MK Nagpal.

The court will decide on November 14 whether to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation to make Arora an approver, reported The Times of India. During Monday’s hearing, Arora told the court that he was ready to make “true disclosure voluntarily” about the case.

“I have also cooperated in the investigation of this case by the CBI and have made two statements before the Investigating Officer in this regard,” Arora told the court. “I have also made a confessional statement before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate regarding the facts and events pertaining to the commission of alleged offences.”

On August 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation had booked Sisodia, who is the Delhi deputy chief minister, and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in the new liquor policy.

Under the new policy, which was implemented in Delhi on November 17, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. However, on July 30, the Delhi government withdrew the policy after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into it by the central agency.

On September 1, Delhi reverted to its old liquor policy, under which only state-run stores are allowed to operate.

According to the first information report, Arora has been accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation of receiving a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a liquor manufacturer on behalf of Sisodia.

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Sisodia and others leaders of the AAP of benefiting from the policy in cahoots with private liquor sellers. Meanwhile, the AAP has alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies to destabilise the Delhi government.