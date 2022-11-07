Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States. Musk shared his opinion on social media platform Twitter, which he acquired on October 27.

“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk tweeted on Monday as he addressed “independent minded voters”.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge,” he wrote.

This is the first time a head of a major social media company has endorsed a political party ahead of elections in the US.

The midterm elections are held for the federal legislative body of the United States, called Congress, which comprises the House of Representatives and the Senate. On Tuesday, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives along with 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be up for election.

The Democratic Party has held majority in both the House and the Senate for the past two years. With the majority of Democrats in the US Congress, President Joe Biden has found it easy to pass the laws he wants.