Twenty-six Congress leaders from Himachal Pradesh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Shimla on Monday, just days ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Among the leaders who joined the saffron party were former Congress General Secretary Dharampal Thakur, former Secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur and other leaders Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar and Rahul Negi, ANI reported.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and the party’s national Vice President Saudan Singh. The BJP claimed that they joined the party due to the “oppressive policies” of the Congress.

Thakur welcomed the former Congress leaders into the saffron party and said: “Let us work together for the historic victory of the BJP”.

Earlier on Monday, BJP chief JP Nadda expressed confidence that the party would win the elections and said that the residents of Himachal Pradesh have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elections to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 12. The results will be announced on December 8.