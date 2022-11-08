India on Tuesday did not record any deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 2020, government data showed.

The country recorded 625 new Covid-19 cases – the lowest since April 9, 2020, when the country had reported 540 cases.

The first death due to the coronavirus in India was recorded on March 12, 2020, when a 76-year-old man who died in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi tested positive for the disease.

Currently, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 4,46,62,141, while the active cases have declined to 14,021. So far, 5,30,509 people have succumbed to the virus.

The recovery rate stands at 98.78% according to the health ministry. More than 4.41 lakh persons among those infected have recovered.

More than 219.74 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.