The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan not to act against vice chancellors to whom he had sent show cause notices until the judge hears the case, PTI reported.

On October 23, Khan had directed the vice chancellors of nine state-run universities to submit their resignations, citing a Supreme Court verdict. The vice chancellors challenged the order in the High Court.

The court on October 24 allowed the vice chancellors to continue at their positions till a final order on the matter is passed by the governor.

On Tuesday, Khan’s lawyer told the court that the governor had been travelling and had returned only recently, The Indian Express reported. The lawyer asked for more time to file a response.

The bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran then adjourned the case till November 17.

“I am told at the Bar that the petitioners [vice chancellors] have filed their objections before the Chancellor and have sought an opportunity of hearing,” the judge said. “Obviously, the proceedings of the Chancellor can be completed only after such a hearing is also completed.”

The governor is the ex-officio chancellor of the universities in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the state government’s petition challenging the appointment of Ciza Thomas as the acting vice chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Khan had rejected the state government’s recommendation that Indian Administrative Service officer Ishita Roy should be appointed to the post.

The High Court also issued a notice to the University Grants Commission and made it a party to the case, according to The Indian Express.

On October 23, Khan sought the resignation of vice chancellors of University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Adbul Kalam Technology University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

Two days earlier, the Supreme Court had held that the search committee that recommended appointing Rajasree MS as the vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was in violation of University Grants Commission norms.

The court said that according to the University Act 2015, the committee should unanimously nominate three persons for the role, but it had only recommended Rajasree’s name. The judges set aside her appointment.

In a letter to the vice chancellors on October 23, Khan said the Supreme Court verdict was applicable to other universities too.