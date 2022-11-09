The Christian Medical College Vellore on Wednesday constituted a six-member committee to investigate the allegations of ragging of first-year students by their seniors on the campus, reported The Hindu.

On Monday, the college administration had suspended seven senior students named in an anonymous email sent to the administration, said college director Vikram Mathew.

The alleged ragging incident came to light after a man named Kartik Chadaar from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences shared post on social media platform Reddit by an anonymous student on Twitter.

Detailing the different ways newcomers are ragged, the student claimed that ever since his batch joined the medical college in March, one or the other person was subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

A video footage of first-year students being stripped, beaten and tortured has also gone viral on social media. However, Scroll.in could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the video, which is said to be shot on October 9, some students were paraded inside the boys’ hostel in only their underwear. Some of them could be seen being instructed to roll in the mud while others were made to perform some obscene gesture.

The senior students also sprayed water on them from a hose.

“The college was in receipt of an anonymous email with complaints of ragging,” the college administration told The Indian Express. “A video also had been circulated. The college authorities had immediately instituted an enquiry committee to look into this issue along with the anti-ragging committee of the institution.”

The report of the committee, which comprises faculty members of various departments, will be submitted to the anti-ragging cell, a mandatory unit in colleges. The cell would then take action, including starting criminal proceedings such as filing a police case against those who were involved in the incident.