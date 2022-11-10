The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested six boys for allegedly gangraping a 13-year-old girl in Karimganj district, PTI reported.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 1 when the girl was alone at her home.

Additional Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said that the accused also made videos of the act and assaulted the girl.

Das said that initially, the girl was scared and did not inform anyone. However, she later informed her parents, who filed a complaint on Monday, reported PTI.

Based on the parents’ complaint, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

“We have arrested all the six culprits, who are aged between 13 years and 15 years,” Das said, according to PTI. “The videos shot by them on the mobile have also been recovered. The boys have been sent to a juvenile home. Further investigation is on.”