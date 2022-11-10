Ten persons, including some Indian nationals, died in the Maldives’ capital city of Male on Thursday when a fire broke out in a building that housed foreign workers, AFP reported.

The news agency claimed that nine of the 10 deceased were Indians while the remaining one person was from Bangladesh.

The fire broke out around 12.30 am at a garage near the Maaveyo Mosque, according to The Sun. The garage is reportedly on the ground floor, while living quarters for migrant workers are located on the first floor.

The Maldives National Defence Force said that 28 persons were evacuated from the building.

The National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said that it has established an evacuation centre at the city’s Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire.

NDMA has established an evacuation center in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male'. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support. — NDMA Maldives (@NDMAmv) November 10, 2022

The Indian High Commission in Maldives said it was in close contact with authorities in the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals,” it said.