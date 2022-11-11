Schools and colleges will remain closed in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday due to heavy rains, India Today reported.

Educational institutes will remain shut in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, as well as in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain, in these districts on Friday.

Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, holiday declared for all the schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow. #Tiruvallur pic.twitter.com/PGfP5DmVDf — Collector, Tiruvallur (@TiruvallurCollr) November 10, 2022

On Thursday, the weather department said that a low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to become more marked in the next 24 hours.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till 12th November morning,” the weather agency said. “Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during 12th-13th November, 2022.”

The India Meteorological Department predicted widespread rain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 13. It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala and Mahe from November 11 to November 14.

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-13th and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe on 11th-14th November. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 10, 2022

On November 1, two persons had died in rain-related incidents in Chennai. The city had witnessed flooding on General Patterson Road, Walltax Road, Eldams Road, Anna Salai and several other areas, which led to traffic congestion.

Schools and colleges had been closed due to rains in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur on November 2 as well.