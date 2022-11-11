The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to two persons who were arrested for firing at the car of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh in February, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh gave the two persona one week to surrender. The bail was granted by the Allahabad High Court.

Several rounds of bullets were fired at Owaisi’s car in Hapur on February 3. He was returning to New Delhi after campaigning in Meerut for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Three persons – Sachin Sharma, Shubham Gurjar and Aalim – were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack. In September, a challenge to the bail granted to Aalim was dismissed by the Supreme Court, according to PTI.

On Friday, the Supreme Court noted that no reason had been cited by the High Court while granting bail to Sharma and Gurjar, reported Live Law.

“Neither prima facie material nor chargesheet have not been considered,” the court noted. “Considering the seriousness of offences, impugned judgement granting bail to the accused is quashed and set aside.”