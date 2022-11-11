The big news: All six Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts freed by SC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Supreme Court extended order to protect spot where ‘shivling’ was found in Gyanvapi case, and Moody’s cuts India’s growth forecast to 7%.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- All six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts granted early release by Supreme Court: The convicts in custody were Nalini Sriharan, Robert Pais, Ravichandran, Suthenthira Raja, Shriharan alias Murugan and Jaikumar.
- In Gyanvapi case, SC extends interim order to protect spot where purported shivling was found: The court had passed the order on May 17, adding that Muslims should not be restricted from offering prayers at the mosque.
- Moody’s cuts India’s growth forecast for this year to 7% from previous estimate of 7.7%: Global slowdown and rising domestic interest rates will hamper the economic pace, the ratings agency said.
- Former Andaman chief secretary sent to police custody till November 14 in gangrape case: A woman had last month accused him and another bureaucrat of raping her on two occasions after promising to give her a job.
- In Gujarat polls, BJP fields MLA who described Bilkis Bano convicts as Brahmins with good values: CK Raulji was part of the Godhra Jail Advisory Committee that had remitted the sentence of all 11 life-term convicts in the Bilkis Bano case in August.
- Centre gets notice from SC for delay in judicial appointments: The Supreme Court was hearing a contempt plea on the Union law ministry not making 11 appointments given by the collegium.
- Jharkhand Assembly passes Bill to raise total reservation in government jobs to 77%: The proposed law increases reservation for the Scheduled Tribes to 28% from 26%, Other Backward Classes to 27% from 14% and Scheduled Castes to 12% from 10%.
- Supreme Court suspends YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s six-month sentence in contempt case: He was held guilty of criminal contempt for claiming on YouTube channel Redpix that ‘the entire judiciary is riddled with corruption’.
- NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad arrested for disrupting screening of Marathi film ‘Har Har Mahadev’: Awhad and his supporters barged into a Thane theatre alleging that the movie showed distorted historical facts about 17th century Maratha king Shivaji’s life.
- China cuts coronavirus quarantine duration for travelers, citizens to ease zero-Covid policy: The WHO has described the policy involving stringent isolation and containment measures as unsustainable.