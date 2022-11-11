A look at the top headlines of the day:

All six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts granted early release by Supreme Court: The convicts in custody were Nalini Sriharan, Robert Pais, Ravichandran, Suthenthira Raja, Shriharan alias Murugan and Jaikumar. In Gyanvapi case, SC extends interim order to protect spot where purported shivling was found: The court had passed the order on May 17, adding that Muslims should not be restricted from offering prayers at the mosque. Moody’s cuts India’s growth forecast for this year to 7% from previous estimate of 7.7%: Global slowdown and rising domestic interest rates will hamper the economic pace, the ratings agency said. Former Andaman chief secretary sent to police custody till November 14 in gangrape case: A woman had last month accused him and another bureaucrat of raping her on two occasions after promising to give her a job. In Gujarat polls, BJP fields MLA who described Bilkis Bano convicts as Brahmins with good values: CK Raulji was part of the Godhra Jail Advisory Committee that had remitted the sentence of all 11 life-term convicts in the Bilkis Bano case in August. Centre gets notice from SC for delay in judicial appointments: The Supreme Court was hearing a contempt plea on the Union law ministry not making 11 appointments given by the collegium. Jharkhand Assembly passes Bill to raise total reservation in government jobs to 77%: The proposed law increases reservation for the Scheduled Tribes to 28% from 26%, Other Backward Classes to 27% from 14% and Scheduled Castes to 12% from 10%. Supreme Court suspends YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s six-month sentence in contempt case: He was held guilty of criminal contempt for claiming on YouTube channel Redpix that ‘the entire judiciary is riddled with corruption’. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad arrested for disrupting screening of Marathi film ‘Har Har Mahadev’: Awhad and his supporters barged into a Thane theatre alleging that the movie showed distorted historical facts about 17th century Maratha king Shivaji’s life. China cuts coronavirus quarantine duration for travelers, citizens to ease zero-Covid policy: The WHO has described the policy involving stringent isolation and containment measures as unsustainable.