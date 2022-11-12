The Congress party on Friday promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, and 300 units of free electricity in its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The party also said that if voted to power, it will provide 10 lakh government jobs, liquefied petroleum gas cylinders at Rs 500 and a pension of Rs 2,000 pension to persons with disabilities, widows and senior citizens.

गुजरात के लिए कांग्रेस का संकल्प



🔹सरकारी नौकरियों में कॉन्ट्रैक्ट व्यवस्था खत्म

🔹10 लाख सरकारी नौकरी

🔹3000 रुपए बेरोजगारी भत्ता

🔹500 रुपए में गैस सिलेंडर

🔹300 यूनिट बिजली फ्री

🔹पुरानी पेंशन लागू

🔹10 लाख तक मुफ्त इलाज

🔹किसानों का 3 लाख का कर्ज माफ, बिजली बिल माफ — Congress (@INCIndia) November 12, 2022

The manifesto was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the party’s headquartered in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

On Saturday, the Congress also promised to rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to its original name, Sardar Patel Stadium, if it is voted to power, reported NDTV.

Congress manifesto committee chairperson Dipak Babaria said the party interacted with nearly 65 lakh people before preparing the poll document, reported PTI.

Gehlot said that the Congress will maintain the sanctity of the manifesto once voted into power.

The people of Gujarat will not allow rampant privatisation of Education and Healthcare.

Let's bring the change together.

Vote for Congress ✅#कांग्रेस_का_जन_घोषणा_पत्र pic.twitter.com/1on38snEJD — Congress (@INCIndia) November 12, 2022

“As suggested by party leader Rahul Gandhi, we will form a commission for the implementation of our manifesto and turn it into a government document after the Congress forms a government in the state,” Gehlot said, according to PTI.

He also expressed confidence that the party will win 124 seats out of the total 182 seats.