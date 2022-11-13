Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress leader Akhil Giri after a video of him making objectionable remarks about President Droupadi Murmu went viral on social media, reported ANI.

Giri, a minister in the West Bengal Cabinet, was widely criticised for his comments at a gathering in Nandigram on Friday. “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the president...But how does our president look?” Giri was heard saying in the video.

Chatterjee, the BJP MP from West Bengal’s Hooghly constituency, filed a complaint against Giri in Delhi’s North Avenue police station and urged the authorities to file a first information report under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, reported ANI.

Chatterjee also asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apologise for Giri’s comments.

“She [Mamata Banerjee] should sack him immediately,” Chatterjee said. “She should come to Delhi and apologise. They may say a lot about the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community in public but this is the actual sentiment of their ministers.”

After his comments caused an uproar, the Trinamool Congress leader issued an apology on Saturday.

“For the last few months, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari has been making derogatory remarks about me which had made me angry,” Giri said in a video statement. “Whatever I said at the event in Nandigram, was out of anger. But I have the deepest respect for the president of India and I apologise for my comments.”