Parts of Tamil Nadu were flooded on Sunday as heavy rainfall continued to lash the state during the weekend, reported ANI. Several parts of Chennai were flooded, hampering the traffic movement.

The India Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep on Sunday. The bulletin also said that the rainfall activity over the region will significantly decrease from Monday.

Sirkazhi in the Cauvery delta district of Mayiladuthirai received extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday affecting the farms, reported PTI.

Paddy cultivated in over 45,800 hectares in 24 districts, including Mayiladuthurai, has been submerged in rainwater, according to the Tamil Nadu government, The Hindu reported. Over 16,000 residents have been moved to 38 relief camps in seven districts as of Sunday.

The downpour in Sirkazhi also disrupted the electricity supply in the area.

Heavy rains continue across Chennai, Tamil Nadu



City to experience thunderstorm with rain today, as per India Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited parts of Chennai that were flooded due to the rainfall, reported PTI. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader will also be visiting the Cauvery delta region on Monday to inspect the damage caused by the heavy rainfall, ANI reported.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspected the rain-affected areas today.



He says, "Only during rains, there might be water stagnation but after sometime it's dry...Tonight I'm travelling to Seerkazhi and after that Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore."

The weather bulletin also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 15 and November 16.