The Assam Police on Sunday brought an arrested leader of the students wing of the banned Popular Front of India to Guwahati from Bengaluru.

The arrested person, Amir Hamza, is the Assam unit chief of the Campus Front of India, the student wing of Popular Front of India. He was taken into custody by a team of the Assam Police in Bengaluru on November 11 night, PTI reported.

An additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Bengaluru on Saturday granted Hamza’s three-day transit remand to the police. The student leader will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Guwahati, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police in Assam’s Baksa district searched Hamza’s home and recovered allegedly incriminatory documents related to the Popular Front of India and Campus Front of India. The seized items include posters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and in support of hijab.

The police also said that they recovered bank passbooks as well as letter pads belonging to the banned outfit and its students wing.

The Popular Front of India, along with its associates, was banned for five years by the government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on September 28.

A government notification alleged that the Muslim organisation along with its eight affiliates have been involved in “violent terrorist activities” and intended to create a reign of terror in the country, endangering security and public order.

Since then, at least 40 members of the organisation have been arrested in Assam, according to PTI. The police have also sealed PFI’s Assam head office in Guwahati as well as its other offices in Karimganj and Baksa.