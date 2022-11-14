The Delhi Police arrested a man for killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into pieces after an argument in May, reported ANI.

The man, identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawala, murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar on May 18.

“The two got together via a dating app in Mumbai,” said South Delhi Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan. “They were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi. Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressurising the man to marry her.”

The couple got into a heated argument over marriage, following which he strangled her to death, reported NDTV.

Poonawala had purchased a refrigerator to store the chopped pieces of Walkar’s body, the police said, reported the Hindustan Times. The 28-year-old left home every night for two weeks after the murder to dump some of the pieces.

The case came to light after one of Walkar’s friends had informed her family, which did not approve of the relationship, in September that her smartphone was switched off for over two months. Walkar’s father had then filed a missing person complaint with Mehrauli Police.

The police then contacted Poonawala and called him for questioning when he confessed to the murder. He was caught on Saturday and has been sent to police remand for five days.